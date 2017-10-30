A tyre retailer and fitting centre in Poulton-Le-Fylde has teamed up with tyre industry leader GT Radial to host a women only tyre safety event. Carleton Tyres and Exhaust Centre hosted the evening event for 24 female customers at their Bipsham Road based business premises.

The evening began with an introductory presentation about Carleton Tyres followed by a general tyre safety overview which included advice on checking tyres, measuring tread depths, legal limits and stopping distances.

With access to three separate work stations, all attendees were shown ‘under the bonnet’ vehicle checks, a demonstration on how to change a wheel safely and advice on the dangers of part worn tyres and the benefits of buying better quality tyres.

The part worn tyres activity generated considerable interest among the guests as they were shown close-up examples of badly worn tyres, and given statistics and data regarding part worn tyres that proved shocking to those in attendance.

Brian McDermott, European Sales & Marketing Director GT Radial said: "A lot of the data and statistics presented at the tyre safety event proved to be very eye opening for our guests, with the ladies proving to be particularly shocked and worried when confronted with the part worn tyres.

“The real impact on this issue came at the work stations when everyone was shown close up examples of badly worn tyres, which sparked genuine concerns for people’s safety. One lady was so shocked that she asked if she could phone the police right there and then and report the illegal part worn dealers!

“It’s safe to say the session had a real impact. It proved to be a huge success with all the ladies asking lots of questions and taking away with them a large amount of tyre safety information that they can successfully use in the future.”

With their first women only tyre safety event proving such a huge success, Carleton Tyres and Exhaust Centre are already looking to set up another similar event sometime soon. Sign up to their Facebook page (search ‘Carleton Tyres’), or visit www.carletontyres.co.uk for more information.

