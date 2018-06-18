Ferrari chooses Bridgestone for Portofino convertible sports car

Bridgestone has been selected by Ferrari to supply optional Run-Flat tyres for the 600-cv 2+2-seater Ferrari Portofino convertible sports car. Potenza S007 Run-Flat tyres will be supplied to the Ferrari plant in Maranello in size 245/35ZRF20 (91Y) and 285/35ZRF20 (100Y) for clients requesting this fitment.



Bridgestone designed its UHP Potenza S007 Run-Flat tyre including innovative materials and technologies to blend high G cornering with high speed durability and match the Portofino’s sporty handling. The asymmetric pattern design with wide outside shoulders featuring extra-stiff blocks enhances steering precision and response as well as grip on dry surfaces. Wide circumferential grooves help channel water through the tire to maintain wet traction. The added reassurance of Bridgestone Run-Flat Technology will allow the driver to keep vehicle control after a puncture, to continue driving for up to 80km at up to 80km/h and stop safely.

“The perfect combination of sportiness and on-board comfort of the Ferrari Portofino throws up serious challenges for tyre producers. Bridgestone is thrilled to supply new generation Run-Flat tyres developed, tested and produced in Japan for this exceptional convertible car” says Christophe De Valroger, Vice President, Original Equipment, Bridgestone EMEA.

Bridgestone has developed tyres for Ferrari and supplied original equipment to Maranello production cars since the Ferrari 348 in 1990. Potenza S007 is already the optional factory fitment for the 8-cylinder 488 GTB and Spider sports cars. Bridgestone supplied Potenza F1 racing tyres to the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team between 1999 and 2010 – an era in which Scuderia Ferrari won the Formula One World Constructors’ Championship eight times and the Drivers’ Championship on seven occasions.