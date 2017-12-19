Fire Fences in red hot form to win Firestone’s Battle of the Bands

An unsigned Cardiff rock band is dreaming of a massive fan-base and headline gigs at the Millennium Stadium after beating more than 300 grassroots entries to win Firestone’s Battle of the Bands competition.

Fire Fences, formed by four Bridgend Brynteg School mates in 2013, have made their biggest breakthrough to date by triumphing in the nationwide competition, beating Worcestershire band Nuns of the Tundra and Suffolk hip-hop act EL-Emcee.

The final, at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) in Birmingham on December 14, was screened live on Firestone’s Facebook page to 50,000 people, with a five-strong judging panel from Orange, Professional Music Technology, BIMM, Arena Birmingham and Firestone agreeing on the winning act.

Fire Fences can now look forward to more than £2,000 worth of Orange Amplification equipment and studio time worth £1,500, along with the honour of being Firestone’s Battle of the Bands champions.

Firestone’s brand manager Stuart Attfield said: “We have been so impressed with the quality of entries and the decision was an extremely difficult one to make.

“Each act offered something completely different but Fire Fences’ performance was extremely impressive and their sound was so catchy. We can’t wait to hear more from them in the future and hope that we’ve put them on a journey to the big time. The competition underlines why Firestone is so committed to music and promoting grass roots talent."

Firestone’s brand manager Stuart Attfield holds the Battle of the Bands trophy alongside winners, Fire Fences