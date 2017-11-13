Firestone and Tyre Spot on a fundraising journey with hospice

Firestone is hoping to go the extra mile for a north east hospice by way of an innovative partnership with the Tyre Spot Autocentre fast fit network, where £2 will be donated to charity for every tyre sold.

Throughout November and December, Tyre Spot’s 11 depots across the region will be swelling the coffers of St Oswald’s Hospice, with a four-figure cheque expected to be written out come the end of the year. Situated in Gosforth, St Oswald’s offers care and support to adults, young people and children with life -limiting and incurable conditions, from across the north east.

Tyre Spot’s business development manager Nick Singleton said: “We are a local company and we wanted to give something back to a worthy local cause. They don’t come any more worthy or invaluable than St Oswald’s.

“They do so much good work in the community and are a vital source of support and strength to a great number of families in the area. Our director Johnathon Shaw was keen to dedicate some funds to the hospice having had a family member cared for there in the past. Many of us know of people who have benefited from the support of St Oswald’s so it will be nice to think that we are able to generate some funds for them. We haven’t set a target and are not sure what the final figure will be, but if we can get in excess of £1,000 then I think we would all be happy.”

Firestone’s sales development executive Sam Allatt said: “We are so pleased to be working with Tyre Spot with this promotion. We know that the company is passionate about the communities it serves and their promotion is a good example of this."



Siobhan Sargeant from St Oswald’s Business Partnerships Team said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Firestone and Tyre Spot as a charity partner and can’t wait to start working together.



“We need to raise over £7 million each year to keep the hospice open and our services free of charge for those who need them. Working with companies like Tyre Spot and Firestone is vital in helping us to continue our work with local adults, young people and children with life-limiting and incurable conditions. We are so grateful for the support of Firestone and Tyre Spot.”

For more information about Tyre Spot’s network of depots and St Oswald’s Hospice, visit https://www.tyrespot.co.uk/ and https://www.stoswaldsuk.org/