Firestone Launch their new Destination HP

The Firestone brand has been reinvigorated around the very launch of its first SUV tyre, the Firestone Destination HP.

Competing in Firestone’s mid-priced tyre segment, the Destination HP aims to provide SUVs with best-in-class mileage and control in the wet, with top handling stability in all conditions

It openly targets Firestone’s core customers who are young at heart and who actively aspire to the freedom of driving.

As such, it capitalises on their growing attraction to urban crossovers and the carefree SUV way of life, offering hassle-free reliability and true sports performance in a wide variety of conditions. Best of all, the Destination HP offers great mileage, which means it can keep on delivering where others fall short.

The Destination HP achieves up to 35% higher mileage(1) without reducing safety and backs up this positioning with a highly competitive technical package. The sporty tread pattern is designed for giving maximum control and traction in cornering. The tyre also achieves top results in wet grip with best-in-segment results on the Euro Tyre Label B grading for wet grip across all five top-selling Destination HP sizes introduced in 2014.

(1) Internal testing carried out at the Bridgestone European Proving Ground. Size: 215/65R16 H, Vehicle: Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI 4x4.