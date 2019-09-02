Firestone putting musicians on a Road to the Main Stage

Firestone is once again giving unsigned music acts a chance to shine in front of huge new audiences – including a top UK festival slot – courtesy of its Road to the Main Stage competition which is back for another year.

The iconic tyre brand will be putting musicians on a journey quite unlike any other, with the winning act not only earning the right to play on the biggest stage of their lives, but also winning a VW Transporter van for a year, in-store credit at a Professional Music Technology store, brand new gear from Orange Amplification and a contribution towards the creation of an EP.

All aspiring acts have to do to enter is upload their music and then wait to discover if they’ve been selected as one of eight shortlisted acts, before a public vote decides an overall winner.

Firestone’s Road to the Main Stage has been developed over five years to give artists a chance to shine, reaching out to more than 2,500 entrants since its inception in 2015 and generating more than 10,000 votes over the last two years.

The competition has evolved to become a campaign of genuine repute and now counts Orange Amplification and Professional Music Technology as official partners.

TV and radio presenter Abbie McCarthy will also return for a third year as the Road to the Main Stage’s ambassador. A respected authority on all things new music, she has her finger on the pulse and will continue to lend her support to Firestone’s discovery of the next wave of unsigned talent.

In five years, Firestone has given away more than 160 hours of studio recording time, and more recently given the 2017 and 2018 winners, Fire Fences and John Nicholas, the chance to play at the All Points East festival in London, generating priceless exposure and national media headlines.

Firestone UK’s Brand Manager Sofie Bronserud said: “Now in its fifth year, Road to the Main Stage is a competition which offers so much more than a stand-alone trophy and a soundbite.

“Our past-winners are now making a name for themselves, shortlisted finalists have been given the confidence to know that they are talented enough to record new music and opportunities are continuing to open up as a result.

“What separates Road to the Main Stage from so many other grassroots initiatives is the money-can’t-buy opportunities afforded to the winning artists - the competition only truly begins once the triumphant act has been announced.”

Orange Amplification’s Marketing Director Charlie Cooper, sad: "Orange Amps are delighted to be a partner of Firestone’s Road to The Main Stage competition for the third year running.

“As well as established artists, supporting the best up-and-coming bands has been our commitment as a company since our founding in 1968, and is a value shared and embraced by Firestone. We’re proud to be involved and look forward to discovering this year’s new talent.”

Professional Music Technology’s Marketing Manager Jake Marray said: “We're thrilled to be involved with Firestone's Road to The Main Stage competition for the 4th year running.

“The opportunity to support grassroots music and to shine a spotlight on these up and coming artists is really encouraging in a time where musicians are really struggling to get their voices heard in the industry.”

To enter Firestone’s Road to the Main Stage and for more information, visit firestone.roadtothemainstage.co.uk