Firestone, the iconic tyre brand renowned for its heritage of strength and reliability, has been reinforcing its presence on the European market in recent years which is now further strengthened with the launch of its new all-season touring tyre. Designed to raise performance and value, the second generation of Multiseason is the latest addition to the Firestone’s portfolio designed to accommodate all types of cars and drivers. This new tyre and other recent launches such as Roadhawk and Vanhawk 2 have seen Firestone become a reference for highly reliable tyres priced to offer excellent value.

Updated and improved

The original Firestone Multiseason was recognised as an outstanding all-season touring tyre. However, Firestone is determined to achieve more with the second generation of Multiseason. The pattern design and surface-contact area have been optimised to allow maximum water evacuation in the wet and offer a balanced level of tyre stiffness in the dry. This was achieved through extensive simulation modelling that was then validated in the field. The efforts have been rewarded, with braking, in both wet and dry conditions, showing marked improvements.

Tested by TÜV SÜD, one of Europe’s most respected independent automotive testing institutes, the new generation of Multiseason has demonstrated 9% better braking in dry conditions and 14% in wet conditions.[1] The tyre has also achieved the EU label grade B for wet grip. The tyre is also qualified for snow performance as certified by the 3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake (3PMSF) marking, making it compliant with all winter legislations in Europe.

Built to perform in all weather

Following an extensive market research involving more than 15,000 European drivers, Firestone started developing its new tyre to ensure the new generation of Multiseason would meet their demands. The insights gained enabled Firestone to design the tyre to respond to the specific challenges drivers face on a daily basis such as sudden braking in the wet.

‘We wanted to offer peace of mind to all drivers with the new generation of Multiseason,’ explains Laurent Dartoux, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at Bridgestone EMEA. ‘The roads might be dry when they leave home, wet by the time they arrive at work, and snowy when they drive home. But with the second generation of Multiseason, drivers will stay safe and feel in control all year-round regardless the weather conditions may be.’

Improved rolling resistance

Another improvement versus its predecessor, the new generation of Firestone Multiseason has achieved a good European label grade C in rolling resistance in most sizes[2] and demonstrates a 20% improvement in mileage[3].

‘Drivers associate Firestone with tyres they can depend on and offering additional benefits’ says Laurent Dartoux. ‘This doesn’t just stop after they have made their purchase; drivers will benefit from reduced fuel costs and an extended tyre life span with the new Multiseason. And since they won’t need to store or switch tyres, they will make further savings on costs and most certainly benefit from the extra convenience gained.’

An extensive range of sizes

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the new generation of Firestone Multiseason will be released in selected sizes in June 2019, with additional sizes being made available in January 2020. With 50 different sizes ranging from 13” to 18”, the new generation of Multiseason will cover 90% of the market demand as well as 70% in high rim sizes of 17” and above to accommodate most passenger cars and on road SUVs.





[1] Tests carried out by TÜV SÜD on the request of Bridgestone in January - February 2019 at Bridgestone’s Testing grounds (EUGP in Italy and for snow tests in SPG in Sweden) and TÜV SÜD PS Garching , with VW Golf VII, on tyre size 205/55 R16 94V. Multiseason Gen02 compared to the performance of predecessor Multiseason. ABSTRACT Excerpt from Report No. 713147031

[1] With some sizes achieving an EU label grade E.

[1] Based on the internal tests carried out in Bridgestone facilities on Multiseason and Multiseason GEN02. Tyre size: 205/55 R16 94V with VW GOLF. Tyre life depends on driving style, tyre inflation pressure, tyre and vehicle maintenance, weather condition, etc.





