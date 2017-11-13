The Great British public are being urged to crank up the volume and appreciate the sounds of six talented unsigned acts, before voting on which ones should make the final of Firestone’s prestigious Battle of the Bands grassroots competition.

Around 300 acts have been whittled down to six and voting is now open at http://battleofthebands.firest... for people to decide on who should take the final three slots, each of which will then be a step closer to making their big industry breakthrough. Once voting closes on November 23, the chosen acts will go onto play in the overall grand final on December 14 in Birmingham.

EL-Emcee, Sugarthief, Fire Fences, The Fleas, Super Furniture and Nuns of the Tundra are all on a journey to win the historic tyre brand’s nationwide talent contest, having beaten around 300 unsigned other artists to get to the shortlisted stage of the competition. A coveted Firestone trophy, more than £2,000 worth of Orange Amplification equipment and studio time worth £1,500 are all now within reach for the musicians.

Firestone’s brand manager Stuart Attfield said: “It has been a really uplifting experience to meet and listen to the shortlisted acts, all of whom have underlined why Firestone is so committed to music and promoting grass roots talent.

“Back in 1928, Founder, Harvey Firestone, brought together musicians and music-lovers on the Voice of Firestone, which gave known and unknown musicians a platform to perform on and an audience to perform for. This show was the first sponsored radio programme and quickly became the most successful entertainment broadcast of its time. Just as its tyres support drivers on the road, Firestone supports these rising talents on their Road to the main stage.”

“There is a diverse mix of talent with different styles coming to the fore. We believe that these six acts are the strongest that we have come across since launching Battle of the Bands in 2015 and we wish them all the very best of luck as they aim to make the final.”

The journeys that all six artists have been on with Firestone to get this far have been brought to life and can be also be viewed at battleofthebands.firestone.eu. Meanwhile, votes can also be cast on the same website. For more info about Firestone, visit www.firestone.eu



