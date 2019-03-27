The Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship kicked off its 2019 season in style today (26 March) with a special evening event at the historic Hever Castle in Kent, where drivers, teams and sponsors were joined by some of the UK’s key media outlets.



Series Organiser, TOCA, confirmed a high-class capacity 30-car line-up, with the final entry list including ten different marques and a hugely impressive 12 models of car. Such is the enduring success of the BTCC that BMW and Toyota – two of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers – have produced all-new cars for the forthcoming campaign.



Five former champions, a record 18 race-winners, a host of young stars, several debutants, experienced heads and even an ex-Formula 1 driver make up the ultra-talented field as the appeal of the BTCC continues to go from strength-to-strength.



Britain’s biggest motor racing championship will be the only major motorsport series to boast exclusive live coverage of every race on a leading free-to-air UK television network in 2019.



Long-term television partner ITV will again broadcast the action live, free-to-air and in high-definition on ITV4 and online, as well as producing extensive additional highlights programmes.



The long off-season was launched into action with the announcement that Kwik Fit would become the new title sponsor of the BTCC, with long-term partner Dunlop continuing as official tyre supplier.



This year’s Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship will comprise 30 races across ten events at eight venues around the UK, with the hugely popular and ultra-fast Thruxton circuit being rewarded with two race weekend dates in 2019.



The season commences on the Brands Hatch Indy circuit on 6/7 April and concludes on the world-famous Grand Prix circuit at the same venue on 12/13 October.

