First Farm Zone in India by Apollo Tyres

India’s 1st full-service farm/agriculture tyre outlet was inaugurated today in Satana, Nashik, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, by Rajesh Dahiya, Group Head, Sales & Marketing, Apollo Tyres Ltd. While similar service outlets does exist for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle tyres, farm tyres have not received adequate attention in terms of state-of-the-art service centres, trained personnel and a pleasing service environment.



This Apollo Farm Zone will be the first one to have an automatic tyre changer, a proper tyre display, and an Agronomist to guide the farmers in the tyre selection process, they can sit and relax, while their tyres get changed/ serviced. The Farm Zone will be equipped with an automatic tyre inflator to measure the right amount of inflation pressure. Also available would be the professional repair kits for best repair of the punctures or any other damage to the tyres.



Commenting on the inauguration, Rajesh Dahiya, Group Head, Sales & Marketing, Apollo Tyres Ltd said “All our customers are equally important for us. Our thought was, if passenger car and commercial vehicle drivers deserve a service mentality and modern retail facilities in our Apollo Zones and Apollo CV Zones, so do the farmers. We are looking to build a network of Apollo Farm Zones across the country with almost all states having at least one such outlet to service the farmers.”



Farm segment contributes nearly 8-10% to Apollo Tyres Indian revenues. The company is a leading supplier to the OEMs in this segment with its technologically advanced products. For this first Apollo Farm Zone, Nashik was chosen as it is a prominent agriculture location, with vast grape orchards and Asia’s largest onion market. Farmers in this region are progressive about mechanisation.



Apollo Tyres has many firsts to its credit in the farm segment in India. It was the first company in India to launch farm radials under the ‘Farm King’ brand, which is still India’s #1 radial tractor tyre having double the life of a normal bias tyre. The company was the first to introduce a 23-lug farm tyre, ‘Virat 23’ for hard soil application with longest tyre life, strongest traction and best puncture resistance. And, is now the first one to have this full-service outlet for farm tyres.

