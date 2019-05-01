FIRST LINE LTD CONTINUES GROWTH

Scroll back just seven years and First Line Ltd relocated for a twelfth time as a business, from Bicester to a huge, purpose-built facility just off the M40 in Banbury, in a move that the management team believed would provide the space the company would need for its future growth plans. However, such has been the success of the business, that it has had to extend the facility for the second time since opening in 2012, adding a much needed 3,500sq.ft. of additional space!

“In 2012, as we embarked on a new era of the company’s journey here in Banbury,” explainedManaging Director, Dan Joyner, “we were convinced that 130,000sq.ft., seven docking bays, 5,500 pallet locations and 15,000 picking locations would be more than enough for at least another decade.

“However, after adding an extra 42,000sq.ft. of mezzanine, split over two levels, our capacity grew to 172,000sq.ft. yet, after two years, we again found ourselves with a storage problem! That said, this highlights the phenomenal growth that the company is achieving year on year and further cements our prominent market position.”

The extension, added at the far end of the site, closest to the motorway, is actually the most visible to passers-by, so further emphasises the scale of the First Line Ltd facility. “With this latest addition and incorporating its mezzanine flooring and office space, the total size of the building is now 178,500sq.ft., therefore providing an additional 800 pallet spaces, which allows us to ensure we can meet the needs and expectations of our valued customers,” Dan concluded.

Today, with its three recognisable brands; First Line, Borg & Beck, and Key Parts, the company provides an extensive product portfolio of over 37,000 references, across 60+ different product lines, catering for all makes of vehicle including car – both modern and classic, LCV and truck.

The company prides itself on being able to deliver the largest possible range of premium quality products, combined with the best levels of availability, backed up by exceptional customer service enabling them to service their customers with hassle free and profitable brands.