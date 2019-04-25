FIRST MONSTER JAM IN SOUTH AFRICA

Monster Jam conquers the entire world while engines are ready to start for the very first stages in South Africa.



The monster trucks’ adrenaline-pumping races and freestyle competition are presently capturing over 4 million spectators. The Monster Jam tour has about 300 scheduled stages a year – a full and always more extensive program. Spectators’ enthusiasm for the spectacular monster trucks keeps actually growing inexorably anywhere in the world – including South Africa where fans are waiting for the show start.

Scheduled shows are: April 20 in Durban at the Moses Mabhida Stadium; April 27 in Cape Town, namely at the Cape Town Stadium, and finally May 4 in Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium.



Always present at the worldwide shows is BKT as Official and Exclusive Tyre Manufacturer and its tyres equipping all competing monster trucks.



Specifically for the latter, BKT has developed an extraordinarily resistant, purpose-build tyre, namely the BKT Monster Jam Tyre that enables the monster trucks to perform all sort of jumps, flips, donuts and other breathtaking stunts, putting in impressive and amazing performance in full safety.

Thanks to Monster Jam, BKT has given evidence of its specific skills and expertise in developingOff-Highway tyres in the field – even for very special applications.

South Africa is a key market for BKT and its specialist products. Monster Jam is an ideal opportunity to share with its South-African users not only the hard work in the fields, in quarries, or in mines, but also the thrilling and enthusing emotions under the sign of Monster Jam. The show is also a great catalyst for the media and boosts BKT’s efforts to continuously increase its worldwide image.

