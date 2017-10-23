First non-CAM independent software vendor signs up to TiDaeXTM

Bournemouth-based Asset Systems is the first independent software vendor (ISV) to sign up to CAM’s TiDaeXTM platform to help its commercial service customers enjoy the benefits of integration into an emerging number of third party systems in the truck, bus and van tyre service domain.



The move will enable Asset customers to access the TiDaeX platform via Asset’s own digital tablet app which is already integrated into their line of business software.

Jeff Byers, managing director of Asset Systems, who signed the deal with CAM International, says, “The TiDaeXTM platform is the conduit for our commercial service customers to reduce administration tasks and costs associated with tire servicing and take advantage of the third party business connections – and integration into systems such as Bridgestone’s Siebel - afforded to them where they are using our highly productive digital tablet app.”

Steve Daly, director of CAM International, comments, “The considerable time we have spent with third party software developers to encourage their integration into TiDaeX is now starting to bear fruit with Asset Systems’ commitment to the platform. I think this landmark agreement between our two companies highlights eloquently the open standard we have been promoting now for over three years.”