First win for Ollie Taylor at TCR UK Castle Combe rounds

Ollie Taylor secured his first victory in the Yokohama-backed TCR UK series at Castle Combe last weekend, further securing his current position in second place in the standings.

With record crowds in attendance, Saturday’s race saw eventful action on the circuit, with Taylor piloting his Pyro Motorsport prepared Honda Civic in a close fought race with Daniel Lloyd of WestCoast Racing. Despite Lloyd leading at the chequered flag, a steward’s penalty placed Ollie Taylor as the race winner, his first Championship victory.

Sunday’s racing saw fast paced, competitive action continue, with close fought challenges resulting in a dramatic race. Championship leader, Daniel Lloyd, once again finished in first position, claiming his seventh victory of the season so far.

Maximum Motorsport’s Carl Swift also achieved his first TCR UK podium result in third position driving his SEAT Cupra, and DPE Motorsport’s Derek Palmer secured his best result so far this season, finishing in fourth place, in his Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Speaking after the second race, Lloyd said, “It’s been a bit of a tricky day so I’m over the moon with how I did that. I pulled a gap and I was thinking about a safety car but I just kept pushing to pull the lead that I did. I was just really pleased with the way I drove - every lap was within two tenths. That’s what I’m aiming to do, to get that consistency.”

Meanwhile, race one winner, Ollie Taylor, said, “I got quite a good start just off the line and then found myself battling with Lewis [Kent] and Carl [Swift] for quite some time and obviously Dan was just driving off into the distance so it was a good fun race from that point of view - having a good battle with Lewis and Carl. I felt I just had the pace but it’s not the easiest to overtake around here, and I was clocking Dan at various reference points around the circuit”.

In addition to the army of motorsport fans who travelled to Brands Hatch to watch the live action, the TCR UK series continued to reach out to fans far and wide with live online streaming of the races.

Mark Evans, head of motor sport at Yokohama HPT, said, “once again we’ve had another fantastic weekend of racing action with the TCR UK series. Not only was it exciting for those fans basking in the sunshine at the circuit, but the ongoing live streaming proved incredibly popular again.”

The next rounds of TCR UK races will take place at Oulton Park on Saturday 4thAugust.

Yokohama will make its debut as tyre partner for the Silverstone Classic this weekend, where Lewis Kent’s Hyundai i30 N TCR will be on display at the Northamptonshire circuit, which draws over 100,000 fans to Silverstone every year.