Michelin’s CrossClimate+ tyre has been heralded as “exemplary” after triumphing in rigorous tyre tests carried out in Germany – further elevating its reputation for unrivalled long lasting performance in the fleet market. Auto Bild magazine staged what it believes are the first ever published in-depth tests comparing the performance of different ranges of tyre as they wear.

It pitted CrossClimate+ – a summer tyre with winter capabilities – against all-season fitments from five competitors at three separate tread depths of 8mm (new), 4mm and 2mm. The exceptional results for the CrossClimate+ are testament to Michelin’s commitment to making tyres that are safe down to the legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm.

Some parts of the tyre industry recommend that tyres should be changed when they have 3mm – or even 4mm – of tread remaining. But Michelin believes this is unnecessary, costly to motorists and the fleet sector, and harmful to the environment.

Jonathan Layton, Michelin’s Head of Fleet in the UK and Ireland, says: “These results are vital for the fleet market as they prove Michelin’s commitment to long lasting performance is streets ahead of its competitors.

“If you’re looking to run a fleet of vehicles on tyres that reduce your replacement costs, save on fuel and help maximise safety year-round, there really is no more obvious choice than the Michelin CrossClimate+.”

In the snow traction test, Auto Bild found the Michelin tyres delivered “constant grip” while in the winter slalom they lost “almost no performance with decreasing tread”. And when it came to winter handling, “only the Michelin delivers safe handling with two millimetres of tread”.

Commenting on the wet braking results, Auto Bild testers said: “It’s remarkable that the two-millimetre Michelin brakes better than most candidates with 4mm remaining tread.” The tests showed that the Michelin CrossClimate+ “had by far the lowest wear”. The CrossClimate+ was the only tyre to beat the projected 50,000km mark. Commenting on its first-place finish following the assessment results, Auto Bild’s testing team said: “CrossClimate+ is an exemplary all-rounder with balanced performance and minimal loss of performance across its entire lifecycle.”

Layton adds: “We are at the forefront of using modern technology that makes it possible to provide high levels of performance and grip from new and throughout the tyre’s life down to the legal wear limit of 1.6mm. This test is a clear demonstration that changing tyres early does not guarantee greater safety, and no current studies have established a direct link between accident levels and tyre tread depth.”