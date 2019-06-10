FORD HONOURS PIRELLI AT 21ST ANNUAL WORLD EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Pirelli was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards, receiving a Brand Pillar of Sustainability World Excellence Award presented by Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer and Linda Cash, Ford vice president, quality and new model programs.

“It is an honour to receive the Sustainability World Excellence Award from Ford,” said Marco Crola, CEO of Pirelli Tire North America. “Sustainability is a fundamental choice for Pirelli. It is fully integrated into the Group's vision and strategies for growth, in all business areas and in all management decisions, everywhere in the world. We applaud Ford for its strong leadership in sustainability: it has been an important stakeholder for Pirelli in areas such as responsible sourcing of natural rubber (see our work at https://naturalrubber.pirelli.com), carbon reduction, and materials innovation. This is the second year in a row Pirelli has been awarded a top award from Ford for global performance; our partnership is important and we look forward to supporting Ford in future”, Crola added.

“The Pirelli team continues to take big strides in developing innovative products for a more responsible automotive industry. With Ford’s commitment to making mobility more efficient and sustainable, Pirelli plans to partner in this path, every step of the way,” said Ernest Bedia, vice president of Original Equipment Pirelli Tire North America. “My sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the cooperation between Ford and Pirelli to help create a better future.”



“Ford’s annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success,” said Thai-Tang. “Suppliers like Pirelli play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company.”



The award winners achieved the highest levels of global excellence in 10 categories, including:



Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford’s primary brand pillars

Aligned business framework for suppliers that most exemplify the framework’s principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation

Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations

Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year to honour suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year