Former Goodyear Dunlop Comms Director joins leading PR agency

A former Goodyear Dunlop EMEA Marketing and Communications Director has joined a Birmingham-based PR, social media and communications agency, to lead a newly-created unit that will focus on the automotive, manufacturing and vehicle technology sectors.



James Bailey will take the helm of the dedicated unit at Reeves, joining the consultancy as it launches ambitious expansion plans.

James, who has more than 30 years’ experience working on a range of brands and businesses in the automotive, manufacturing, commercial vehicle, motorcycle and motorsport sectors, started his new role on August 1.

He said: “This is a time of revolution for the automotive industry, with autonomy, energy sources, emissions and efficiency high on the news agenda.

“I look forward to developing and executing campaigns that help our clients to differentiate their technologies in a challenging media environment. Having been a Reeves client for several years, I have relied on the consultancy to deliver clear, strategic and proactive communications thanks to their understanding of their client and their market. That skillset and attitude attracted me to working within their team.”

Under the leadership of managing director and founder Clive Reeves, Reeves has built a strong portfolio of UK and international clients since launching nine years ago, including Goodyear Dunlop, Guest Truck and Van, Selfridges, Park Regis Hotels and Colmore Tang Construction.

“Thanks to an agile, creative and business-focused team, we have been able to attract and retain communications work for an impressive range of companies and brands,” said Clive.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, and as we plan for our second decade of growth it is important that we continue to build a team of both social media and content creation experts and ‘eye to the news’ professionals who underpin our strong PR offering.

“As the concepts of transport and mobility change, our clients in the automotive sector face their own technological challenges, as well as new communications challenges, which is where our in-depth knowledge and focused support will be key.”