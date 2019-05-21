A new Formula E documentary titled ‘And We Go Green’ will premiere at Cannes Film Festival next week, taking viewers behind the scenes of the electric street racing series and highlighting the purpose of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship as a proving ground for electric technologies in a bid to combat climate change and air pollution.



Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Malcolm Venville, the highly-cinematic documentary uses intimate character-driven storylines and unseen race footage from Jean-Eric Vergne’s championship-winning season.

Put together in collaboration with Appian Way, Bloomfish Productions and RadicalMedia - ‘And We Go Green’ will screen at 18:45 on Thursday, May 23 at the Salle 60eme.

The following filmmakers and subjects from the documentary will be in attendance at Cannes - Fisher Stevens (Co-director), Malcolm Venville (Co-director), Leonardo DiCaprio (Producer and subject), Alejandro Agag (Executive Producer and Founder & CEO of Formula E), Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH driver), Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler driver), Sam Bird (Envision Virgin Racing driver), Andre Lotterer (DS TECHEETAH driver), Nelson Piquet Jr. (former Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver), Rick Yorn (Executive Producer), Jon Kamen (Executive Producer), Christopher St. John (Producer), Jennifer Davisson (Producer), Zara Duffy (Producer) and Gabriel Rhodes (Editor).

To watch the teaser trailer and learn more about the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, visit -www.FIAFormulaE.com/AndWeGoGre...