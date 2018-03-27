Formula One Autocentres Acquires Equipe Autocare

Formula one Autocentres’ dynamic expansion programme continues apace with its recent acquisition of Equipe Tyre & Autocare centres. With nine local branches, Equipe Autocare is one of the North West’s leading tyre and autocare specialists, offering great value on tyres, exhausts, servicing, MOTs, brakes, clutches and air-conditioning.

This landmark acquisition sees the number of Formula One Autocentres’ nationwide branches reach over 100 in total. The company, which is one of the UK’s largest independently owned automotive chains, continues its impressive business growth, with ongoing expansion plans laid out for the coming months and years.

Speaking about the latest purchase, Leon Glencross, CEO of Formula One Autocentres said: “The similarity of their products and services makes Equipe Tyre & Autocentre a perfect fit for us. As a family-run business ourselves, we understand the importance of professional service delivered with a personal touch. Equipe’s current customers can look forward to the same levels of friendly local service, but with the added value that only a national chain can bring.”

Asked about Formula One Autocentres’ ongoing expansion programme, Leon replied: “We continue to look for exciting growth opportunities, whether they be existing properties for refurbishment, or new build sites. The acquisition of Equipe Tyre & Autocare indicates our intention to offer a comprehensive national service.”

Rob Warburton of Equipe Tyre & Autocare added: “We are delighted to be handing over the reins to such a progressive and forward-thinking company as Formula One Autocentres. They have an ethos inline with our own, which gives us complete confidence that by incorporating our branches in their ever-growing portfolio, they will not only continue progressing the business, but also progressing and developing our dedicated team of people.”