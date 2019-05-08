Spalding-based RP Worth & Son, which farms close to 1,000 acres of wheat and potatoes, has unlocked a major improvement in tyre performance after acting on the recommendations of its local Michelin Account Manager.

Ian Whitwell visited the customer to provide tyre advice for the farm’s Fendt 722, which was operating on an old set of narrow duals – and not delivering the performance farmer John Palmer needed.

He suggested converting the Fendt to the latest generation Very High Flexion (VF) tyre technology, specifying a set of Michelin AxioBib 2 VF 650/65 R42 rears and VF 540/65 R30 front tyres. Supplied and fitted on new wheels, the AxioBib 2s can run at very low pressures to limit soil compaction and crop damage in the field.

Palmer explains: “We’ve seen a vast improvement in performance since fitting the new tyres. Previously, the tractor was not getting the traction it required; plus, it was tricky to match the right tyre pressures to the load.

“The combination of Ian’s help and the new AxioBib 2s has been transformational. We’re now covering 30 per cent more ground in a day and treading much more lightly to protect our soil.”

RP Worth has already clocked up more than 500 hours operation on the new Michelin tyres, and expects them to remain in service for the tractor’s remaining three-year life on the farm.

Commenting on the advice from Michelin, he adds: “Having Michelin come out to see our machine on site and provide tailored advice has been very valuable. Once Ian talked me through his recommendations, it all made more sense; he was a great help!”

Michelin has a team of specialist agricultural account managers and technical manager who visit customers across the UK and Ireland, providing technical advice to support the specification and setup of Michelin fitments on everything from tractors and sprayers, to telehandlers and trailers.

The AxioBib 2 range incorporates Michelin’s patented Ultraflex technology and is designed for 160hp to tractors over 500 HP – bridging the gap between the existing XeoBib (120hp – 220hp) and replacing AxioBib (300+hp) ranges. The new tyres also stand out for their Narrow Rim Option (NRO) markings on the sidewall, which confirm their higher load capacity without the need for farmers to upgrade to wider wheel rims.

Michelin has designed the AxioBib 2 line-up to provide excellent traction for heavy machinery, with the ability to run at very low pressures to minimise soil compaction and crop damage in the field.

