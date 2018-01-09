Free Wiper Blade Check to Ensure Customers' Blades are Safe

TRICO is actively encouraging garages and stores to promote their free fitting service with its popular wall poster to encourage them to provide a free wiper check to ensure their customers blades are safe- hundreds of the posters have already been sent out- don’t miss out!



“Whatever the weather conditions or treatment of the wiper blades, we estimate that the general effective life of a wiper blade is approximately six months to a year,” explains TRICO Product and Marketing Co-ordinator, Hannah Martin, “which means that to ensure maximum rain clearing effectiveness and visibility, they should be changed at these intervals.” To help technicians, TRICO has compiled a helpful ‘six-point check’ that technicians can use to easily assess blade condition and identify when a wiper needs replacing, thus ensuring that the vehicle leaves with its blades and windscreen in the best condition.

1. WIPE CHECK

Using the washer spray or a mister bottle to spray the glass, operate the wipers and check there are no missed areas, water smears, or multiple streaks that impede vision. Any light misting remaining after the wipe should disappear quickly (within 1-2 seconds). Naturally, blades that leave streaks/smears/misting should be replaced immediately.

2. LIFT THE BLADES FROM THE SCREEN

Care should be taken as the wiper arms on many modern cars will hit the underneath of the bonnet and not lift. In these cases, switching the ignition on, then off and then pressing the wiper stalk down once will often move the blades up into their service position, where they can then be lifted up. If this does not work, consult the manual.

3. BLADE EDGE CHECK

Gently clean the rubber blade edge with a damp cloth or sponge to remove any dirt or residue. Check along its length for any imperfections in the rubber, in particular check at either end that it has not ‘split’. Ensure that the rubber element returns to a central position and is not flipped over and ‘set’ in one direction. If the blade fails any of these checks, it should be replaced.

4. SAFE & SECURE FITMENT

Check the blade is securely fixed to the arm. The blade should rotate freely, parallel with the wiper arm, to allow it to flex over the screen, but there should be no wobbling or movement perpendicular to the arm. This movement can be a sign of wear from the blades flipping over and could eventually cause the blades to come apart during use. If the blade shows excessive movement, replace it immediately.

5. SCREEN CLEAN

Ensure the windscreen is thoroughly cleaned using warm water or specialist glass cleaning fluid. In particular pay attention to the areas at the top and bottom of the wipe area, as dirt and debris collects there. Also check the glass for any cracks or chips, these are a safety hazard in their own right, but can also damage the wiper blade rubber.

6. LOWER THE BLADES

Lower the wiper arms gently back on to the screen. If the wipers have failed any of the checks, fit new blades as a matter of urgency to ensure the clearest possible view when driving.



