The Brechin-based company typically delivers to farms, industrial areas and residential properties that can often only be accessed on rocky off-road terrain – putting the 6x2 rigid tanker fleet’s fitments at an increased risk of stone cuts and ingress.

Following a visit from one of Michelin’s Technical Managers, Dan Lamb, last summer, owner Kevin Carnegie agreed to trial sets of Michelin X Works D drive axle tyres and XZY3 steer and tag axle fitments on two of his 13 delivery vehicles.

Carnegie admits the superior mileage he’s getting from the tyres and the total lack of stone damage have far exceeded his expectations.

He says: “We were getting a big problem with stone ingress. We got involved with Dan, who has now visited us a few times. He’s a really good technical guy and he’s worked very well with us to solve the problem – to the point where we’ve now got a set of Michelin tyres on a vehicle that have lasted longer than any other set we’ve used before.

“They were regrooved in January, and Dan expects us to get another 25 per cent out of them – that’s on top of the 105,000km they’ve already done. I can’t actually believe how good the X Works tyres are. They’re doing a really good job for us.”

