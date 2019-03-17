Fun on and off-track at RallyX on Ice

With less than 20 days to go until the 2019 edition of RallyX on Ice presented by Cooper Tires – the ultimate winter motorsport spectacle – roars into life at Åre in Sweden (18-23 March), excitement is building for a week of unrivalled entertainment both on and off-track.

In addition to three days of flat-out racing – which will see some of the sport’s quickest drivers go doorhandle-to-doorhandle across a frozen lake in identical 310bhp Supercar Lites machinery – Scandinavia’s premier winter sports venue has a wide variety of activities to keep fans, guests and competitors at full-throttle whether at the circuit or on the piste.

The resort of Åre is owned and operated by SkiStar – the number one Scandinavian ski operator – whose extensive network of unspoilt, pristine slopes offers the very best in Alpine skiing and snowboarding, complemented by a welcoming village atmosphere, family-friendly restaurants, shopping and après-ski. Named Sweden’s best ski resort for the past six years by the World Ski Awards, Åre successfully staged the 2019 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships last month.

Camp Åre adds to the adrenaline rush with a range of customised experiences and adventures in the unique Åre valley, including snowmobile safaris and a high-flying zipline for aerial thrills.

For more fun on four wheels, meanwhile, Arctic Driving offers dynamic ice-driving opportunities with the rear wheel-drive Toyota GT86 sportscar, with expert tuition in the areas of braking, steering and – unquestionably the best part – drifting. Concluding with a timed run against the clock, the activity invariably brings out the competitive side in all participants.

From husky dog sledding to ice-carving sculptures and a rare chance to glimpse the dazzling Northern Lights, RallyX on Ice visitors will truly be spoilt for choice, and with regular flights into nearby airports, Åre’s status as a true destination resort is simple to understand.

RallyX on Ice Chief Operating Officer, Ian Davies, said: “Motorsport and winter sports have a lot in common, and will complement each other perfectly at our RallyX on Ice festival in Sweden later this month. Both are exhilarating, fast-paced and adrenaline-fuelled, and after spending a day either on-track or seeing the drivers demonstrate their skills, there is an impressive array of activities to extend the high-octane theme on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday’s non-race days. It promises to be a fun-filled week from start to finish!”

Spectators at Åre can watch all the RallyX on Ice action free of charge, while those unable to attend can follow the excitement via a combination of social media and TV broadcasts, details of which will be announced soon. Parties interested in receiving the world feed should contact ian.davies@rallyx.se