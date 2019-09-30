FUNDRAISING SUCCESS AT PIRELLI FOR MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT

Each year Pirelli UK employees support the world’s biggest coffee morning, Macmillan Cancer Support's largest fundraising event. This year an outstanding £1635.50 was raised at Pirelli for the incredible charity.

Coffee mornings took place at Pirelli in its UK headquarters in Burton on Trent and at the Pirelli site in Carlisle. Cake sales, quizzes and raffles helped to boost funds raised at both locations. The event in Burton on Trent was organised by the Pirelli UK Contact Centre team, while the Dine Contract Catering team arranged the Carlisle event.

Heather Watts, Contact Centre Manager, explained: “We are so proud of our coffee mornings. The amount raised this year is fabulous and is testament to great support from our colleagues and the company.”

Macmillan’s coffee mornings have been running and celebrated since 1990. As one of the largest annual charity events, the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is a great way for everyone to get involved, with all proceeds donated to a worthy cause.

The charity aims to offer support to those battling cancer and to help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can. With events such as the coffee mornings, Macmillan are able to involve as many people and communities as possible to raise money and awareness of their organisation.