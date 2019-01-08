Autoparts Garage Equipment apprentices Louis Kane and Darren McCaig have won the Glasgow Apprenticeship Challenge, fighting off stiff competition from companies across the city.

The talented duo were awarded top prize at “Developing the Young Workforce Glasgow Futures” event at the University of Strathclyde Technology and Innovation Centre. Louis and Darren successfully developed a number of interactive learning tools to be used by teachers at Abercorn Secondary school as a resource to promote Science, Technology, Energy and Maths (STEM) for children with additional support needs.

Using garage equipment tools, the centrepiece creation was a modified bicycle connected to a voltmeter, which shows how much electricity is being generated when pedalled. The device – coated with thermochromic paint which changes colour when heat is applied demonstrating the effects of heat technology – also communicates with the rider through a series of pre-programmed messages.

Louis and Darren also developed a STEM wallboard, which showcases Scottish inventors and their work and features a number of related puzzles.

Autoparts Garage Equipment is the first company of its kind in the UK to successfully launch a garage equipment apprenticeship accreditation. The three-year programme, available through GTG Training, covers all equipment used in workshops including electrical, hydraulics, pneumatics and electronics.

John McArdle, general manager of Autoparts Garage Equipment, said: “This is a fantastic achievement by Louis and Darren and really highlights the opportunities available through our garage equipment apprenticeship programme. Through this programme and our ongoing activity, it is our aim to raise the profile of garage equipment in the UK automotive industry, as the sector undergoes radical change with new technologies and electrification of vehicles.”

Alison McRae, senior director at the Chamber of Commerce said: “A huge congratulations to the apprentices from Autoparts Garage Equipment who demonstrated a great deal of skill and consideration for their local community with their education-based project, which combines many practical, visual and web elements.”

Located in both Glasgow and Wolverhampton, Autoparts Garage Equipment is one of the largest suppliers of garage equipment in the UK. The company also provides a fully trained, qualified and certified team of in-house engineers who between them have vast experience with installation, service and repair of all makes and models of equipment within the marketplace, backed up by a comprehensive stockholding of spare parts.