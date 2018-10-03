Facebook is too big to be ignored by garages and workshops, with 61% of online adults in the UK using Facebook on a daily basis, according to a recent study*. It revealed that channels owned by Facebook dominate social media usage in the UK, with Facebook being the most popular, followed by Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram ranking as the 3rd, 4th and 6th most used platforms. *(Source: We Are Flint 2018)

The research also shows that almost half (45%) of UK adults admitted to checking Facebook several times a day and that at 84% a higher percentage of online females used Facebook, compared to 73% of online males. Facebook is also marginally more popular in urban areas (80%) than in rural communities (75%).

Mark Kelland, Commercial Manager at Dragon2000 comments: “Garages and workshops that embrace Facebook as a marketing channel to promote their business are able to target potential customers who are looking to repair, service or MOT their vehicles.

“Increasingly, garages and workshops are telling us how effective Facebook is for generating enquiries and bookings. Many consumers use Facebook to research garages and workshops, check out reviews and post comments to get a feel for the business. Posting offers is a great way of directing traffic from their Facebook page to their website, where potential customers can make an enquiry and even book in for a service or MOT.

“Garages and workshops can have their business page verified as a genuine business by Facebook, which adds a grey tick to indicate it is an authentic page for that business.

“The reality for garages and workshops today is that marketing their business using Facebook is too effective to be ignored. Facebook is free to use – all it costs a garage or workshop is a little time and effort in posting interesting updates and offers to keep their audience engaged.”

All Dragon2000 websites for garages and workshops come with a free SSL certificate as standard, are mobile responsive and are all individually designed. Dealers can have a unique feature-rich website, all at an affordable monthly cost, with an experienced website team that will work with dealers to create the perfect ‘shop window’ for their business.

All the websites fully integrate with the award-winning DragonDMS dealer management system, meaning service booking requests are fed straight into the DMS and there is no re-keying of customer’s details or vehicles, saving valuable time.