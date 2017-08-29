Today, virtually all smart phones and tablets offer voice recognition and this is driving a surge in consumers using voice to search the web on a daily basis.

Comscore reports 50% of all searches will be voice searches by 2020 and Cortana now has 133 million monthly users according to Microsoft/Tech Radar. Voice search will become more sophisticated over time and this will inevitably lead to greater numbers of consumers using it to search the web. In fact, many device manufacturers are positioning it as a key feature in their marketing.

Mark Kelland, Commercial Manager at Dragon2000 comments: “Voice search is changing the way users interact with their devices. Garages and workshops need to ensure they have quality content on their websites, so that consumers are more likely to find them when they embark on a search, whether by voice or by typing into a search engine.

“As the majority of voice searches will be coming from a mobile device, having a website that is mobile responsive is vital so that they scale to any device and are user friendly. The web landscape is constantly evolving and garages and workshops need to ensure that their presence online maximises their potential for enquiries and bookings.”



