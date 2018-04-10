GB Tyres & ‘Doublestar’ Tyre Press Release

Qindao Doublestar Overseas Trading Co. Ltd are pleased to announce their partnership in the United Kingdom and Ireland with GB Tyres UK Ltd, based in Tipton, West Midlands for the exclusive dealership of the Doublestar Brand range of Radial Truck Tyres.

Commenting on the partnership a spokesperson from Doublestar, “We are delighted to team up with GB Tyres for the marketing of our Radial Truck Tyres in the United Kingdom and Ireland. We look forward to working with the GB tyres team and building a successful and long-term partnership in the coming years”

Sukhi Singh, Managing Director of GB Tyres commented: “The quality of the Doublestar Brand and the positive customer satisfaction levels with this product have undoubtedly helped GB Tyres grow. Now we have gained exclusive rights to the ‘Doublestar’ brand, this will only help strengthen our position in the market place and GB Tyres relationship with the Qingdao Doublestar Overseas Trading co., Ltd. There are so many brands available in this segment it was vital for GB Tyres to link with a manufacturer who continually invest in their product range, whilst also understanding the market dynamics of the UK and Ireland.”