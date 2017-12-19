General Tire, supported by Micheldever Tyre Services, has proved a fundraising high flyer for the Children’s Air Ambulance after generating £14,000 for the charity since they formed a partnership two years ago.

The current total has been achieved thanks to an on-going commitment from the MTS network of General Tire independent tyre dealers fundraising at individual business sites, as well as funds donated from various General Tire events.

In October, General Tire hosted two 4x4 driving experiences at exceptional off-road centres in the north and south of the country. These were organised by MTS, with almost 60 independent tyre dealers attending both events which were both followed by a charity fundraising dinner and auction. General Tire dealers dug generously into their pockets to help raise more than £1,800 for the Children’s Air Ambulance.

Lisa Marie Davison, MTS trade marketing manager, said: “Since General Tire, supported by MTS, began the partnership with the Children’s Air Ambulance in 2015 there has been concerted fundraising activity to bring us to the total we have today. We would like to thank the independent tyre dealers for all their efforts and for the fantastic sums raised at the various General Tire events, including this year’s 4x4 experiences, which were particularly well supported.”

Jo Payne, national partnerships manager, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Children’s Air Ambulance, I am deeply grateful to General Tire, MTS and the dealers for their backing. The money raised will allow us to continue to provide life-saving support to critically ill children and babies.”

Micheldever is General Tire’s distribution partner for its range of 4x4, car and van tyres. Any dealer interested in becoming a General Tire Performance Partner should contact general.tire@micheldever.co.uk