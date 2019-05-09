General Tire introduces Grabber X3 with Smooth Red Letter sidewalls

General Tire continues its product offensive, with the introduction of the much-anticipated Grabber X3 featuring Smooth Red Letter (SRL) sidewall markings for the first time in the UK, following high demand.

The Grabber X3 is a mud terrain tyre for on and off-road use, with a clear emphasis on off-road performance with an 80/20 off/on-road weighting, reinforcing General Tire’s Off-Road DNA. To help them meet a demanding set of specifications, General Tire’s development engineers created three pioneering technologies: “Extreme Mud (X Mud)” for maximum traction in deep mud, “Extreme Dirt (X Dirt)” for driving on dirt and gravel, and “Extreme Rock (X Rock)” for tackling rocky terrain. All three rely on a tread pattern that features deep grooves, channels for mud evacuation and staggered edges, which makes for high levels of grip on sand, mud and gravel.

The tyre’s unique design has chamfered block edges with wider tread grooves and narrow grooves in the tread base, enabling stones to be displaced faster to prevent them from lodging when travelling over gravel.

When driving over rocks, grip edges arranged at different angles in the tyre’s tread delivers maximum grip in every direction. A series of deflection ribs protect the sidewalls against damage from stones or gravel, which makes for highly robust performance in tough terrain.

General Tires development engineers have applied DuraGen™ Technology in the construction of Grabber X3 and the tyre has a three-ply structure that provides additional strength and puncture resistance. Compared to the tyre’s predecessor, its performance on sand and in loose gravel has been improved by five percent, while performance over rocky terrain by ten percent. For on-road use the Grabber X3 improves upon its predecessor in terms of wet performance, whilst also offering notable improvements to road noise reduction for a mud terrain tyre and class leading road performance.

The highly anticipated Grabber X3 featuring Smooth Red Letter (SRL) will be available in a growing range that will be manufactured in 10 different sizes for 15- to 20- inch rims. All sizes of this off-road specialist are approved for speeds of up to 100 mph. The total X3 range covers 37 articles within the UK.