General Tire have teamed up with the Hudson brothers on Swim Wild - a follow up video campaign to the award winning Wavemaker that launched earlier this year. Swim Wild documents three brothers escaping the pressures of modern life with the aim to show UK motorists that ‘Anywhere is Possible’.

Working with Micheldever, the exclusive UK distributor of General Tire, the brand brings to life the very spirit of adventure that it aims to convey to UK consumers.

Following the influence of their grandma Wild and the pressures of 9-5 life, Robbie, Jack and Callum turned to the wonders of the outdoors and challenged themselves to swim the river that ran past their childhood home, the River Eden.

The video follows the three brothers as they talk about their inspiration for wild swimming and the factors that lead them to recapture “The childish joy of being outdoors”. With the tagline ‘Anywhere Is Possible’, the videos echo General Tire’s ethos of maximum performance, reliability and living life to the full.

The General Tire, Swim Wild series includes a set of videos explaining each brothers journey to swimming.

In 2016, the Wild Swimming Brothers became the first people to swim across the famous Saltstraumen, the most powerful maelstrom in the world.

Creative production partner, ClickOn, were brought in to manage the campaign – working closely with the brothers to capture the inspiration behind their lifestyle change.

The campaign supports General Tire’s full range offering, whether it be SUV, car or van tyres.

Peter Robb of General Tire added: “It was a pleasure to follow the story of how Robbie, Jack and Callum became the Wild Swimming Brothers.”

“Facing some incredibly challenging swims, the brothers have shown perseverance and determination, all while living life to the full. These qualities align perfectly with the values of General Tire.”

“The Hudson brothers are already planning their next challenge, to weather the freezing temperatures of the ice lakes in Slovakia. As a brand we want people to embrace life and let these stories inspire them.”

“No matter how people choose to escape the pressures of everyday life, General Tire can provide a tyre for every adventure.”

Swim Wild documents three brothers escaping the pressures of modern life with the aim to show UK motorists that ‘Anywhere is Possible’. The full film can be viewed at: https://www.generaltire.co.uk/car/life-to-the-full/swim-wild

