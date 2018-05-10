General Tire Supplies Ardent Adventures

General Tire is renowned for its outstanding off-road performance and this has been endorsed by Ardent Adventures, who now fit the General Grabber X3 mud-terrain tyre.

Peter Winn Tyres in York supplies the UK based 4x4 overland tour group, Ardent Adventures with off-road tyres for their support vehicles which are driven by the company’s experienced instructors.

The tour company uses Ford Ranger 3.2lt pick-up trucks and a Defender 110Tdci, to lead the overland trek adventures across the most challenging terrain in locations such as the Pyrenees, The Alps, North Africa and the Balkans. Gruelling conditions that demand the most from tyre fitments.

The new Grabber X3 is a mud-terrain tyre that delivers outstanding off-road performance, with good street manners, featuring aggressive styling and is engineered for durability, with innovative tread features.

Available in 19 sizes for 15 to 19 inch rims, the Grabber X3 has a 3-ply sidewall construction for durability and puncture resistance (255/55 R19 comes in 2-ply sidewall). All sizes are ‘Q’ (99mph) speed-rated.

Micheldever is General Tire’s distribution partner for its range of 4x4, car and van tyres.



