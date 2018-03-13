Pirelli’s homologations now exceed 2700. Pirelli is the leading supplier to marques such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche. Pirelli also has a 100 per cent supply agreement with Maserati, Lamborghini, McLaren and Pagani vehicles; which all use Pirelli tyres distinguished by special markings and characteristics. When it comes to premium tyres, Pirelli’s strong relationship with companies including Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Mercedes Jaguar and Land Rover is evident as well.

THE PERFECT FIT TYRE STRATEGY: TAILOR-MADE BY PIRELLI. Prestige and premium car design requires an increasingly close collaboration between the vehicle manufacturer and the tyre maker, in order to highlight each car’s performance and dynamic qualities. As the preferred partner of the majority of car manufacturers in these specific sectors, Pirelli is ahead of this trend. Whether it’s the P Zero, Scorpion, or Cinturato tyre ranges, the importance of specifically marked tyres for each manufacturer is paramount. Compared to the base tyres they are derived from, Pirelli’s perfect fit tyres benefit from distinctive, specific design characteristics when it comes to tread pattern, compounds, and internal structure. Pirelli’s personalisation strategy is also reflected through its Color Edition tyre range, evident on some of the most desirable cars at the show, plus the new Cyber Car launching in 2018.