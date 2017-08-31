Gwent-based haulier Gerry Jones Transport, which has operated a Michelin policy for more than 15 years, has become one of the first fleets in the UK to fit Michelin’s newest X Multi D series tyres.

The new generation of 315/70 R 22.5 drive tyres were unveiled at the CV Show and deliver up to a 20 per cent increase in mileage potential compared with the previous X MultiWay 3D range. They are designed to blend the lowest cost per kilometre with outstanding grip in all weather conditions. A product of Michelin’s significant €700m annual investment in research and development, they bring new innovations which deliver on value and performance for fleets, including Powercoil, a new generation of robust steel casing cables which help to make each tyre lighter yet more robust, leading to better endurance and reduced rolling resistance, plus Regenion tread technology that progressively reveals hidden grooves in order to maintain grip throughout the life of the tyre. ‘Tower Pump’ sipes in the tread blocks provide greater traction on slippery road surfaces by breaking the surface of the film of water that it passes through.

Nathan Jones, Gerry Jones Transport’s Workshop Manager, says: “We test sets of competitor tyres from time to time but when it comes to mileage performance, there is no other manufacturer out there in the market which gets anywhere close to the life we get from our Michelin tyres. The previous generation drive tyres were in a class of their own, and we’re confident the new X Multi D rubber will raise the bar even higher.

“We proactively specify Michelin on all new vehicles and as replacements across the fleet, and our team actively regrooves each tyre to make sure we get the best life out of them.”