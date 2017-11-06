Giti Announces New European OE Fitment with Renault Group

Giti Tire has secured an original equipment (OE) homologation fitment with Renault Group, after announcing its inaugural European placement with the Volkswagen Group.

The GitiSynergyE1, in size 185/65 R15 88H, will be fitted to the Dacia Sandero, Logan and MCV which are available in every major market throughout Europe.

The GitiSynergyE1 is a premium performance, high technology tyre designed to lower a vehicle’s CO2 footprint while delivering a superior level of safety on wet and dry roads.

The Giti brand range for Europe, which additionally consists of the GitiSportS1, GitiSportS1 SUV, GitiPremiumH1 and GitiWinterW1, was developed exclusively by the company’s German-based R&D Centre with all track tests undertaken at its MIRA facility in the UK, Idiada in Spain and ATP in Germany.

Stefan Fischer, Managing Director - Product Technology and OE at Giti Tire Europe, said: “The relationship with the Renault Group dates back to the first GT Radial placement in 2014, but our strategy clearly dictates that all new OE fitments will operate under the flagship Giti branded passenger car and SUV portfolio."

