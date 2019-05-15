Giti Tire launched its first ever tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) at CV Show 2019 – Giti Fleet SMART.

With the acronym standing for Smart, Monitoring, Air pressure, Real time, Technology, the equipment delivers continuous monitoring and analysis of a fleets’ tyres, further informing maintenance requirements and predicting and preventing potential tyre failures.

Should tyre loss be detected the system immediately notifies the driver and the workshop, and a decision can be made on whether to continue operations while closely monitoring the condition, to go to the nearest Giti dealer partner or to organise roadside assistance through GitiAssist.

Giti Fleet SMART was created in partnership with TyreWatch.com.

The TPMS is part of the manufacturer’s comprehensive value-added tyre programme for truck and bus fleets in the UK, including the GitiAssist 24-hour roadside assistance service and the Giti Genesis retread range.

Tony McHugh, TBR Sales and Marketing Director UK at Giti Tire, said: “Our TPMS system is an essential component in minimising roadside breakdowns, immediately notifying both the driver and workshop of pressure loss which allows remedial action to be taken as required without disrupting services.

“Throughout the CV Show we were constantly being asked for live demonstrations by both new and existing customers, it is a system in which fleet operators really understand its importance both financially and operationally.”