The recently launched Giti GTR955 Combi Road trailer tyre will take centre stage at The CV Show for Giti Tire, alongside Team Oliver Racing’s bonneted VOLVO VNL race-prepared truck.

Situated on Stand 4F55, the company states that the new generation trailer tyre delivers a mileage increase of around 30% against previous comparable products, a figure reached following a four-year design and test period on several different fleet types across various diverse operating sectors.

Available in 385/65R22.5 164K and 385/55R22.5 160K, other key developments see rolling resistance improve by approximately 10% and better wet braking, both of which result in B labelling.

Both sizes are three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) marked to indicate excellent winter and all-season traction and braking properties. Specially developed in cooperation with Giti’s European R&D Centre in Germany, the Giti GTR955 Combi Road is manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Indonesia.

In addition the company will unveil its 2019 activities with Team Oliver Racing next to one of the highlights of last year’s show, Stuart Oliver’s bonneted VOLVO VNL race-prepared truck.

In the last 12 months the partnership saw two units race in the British Truck Racing Championship while the manufacturer began the supply of its global competition truck tyre, the Giti Race-Tuned v1.



In total over 20 Giti tyres will be on display with the stand split into seven core areas comprising combi-road, long haul, regional, mixed service, urban, winter and competition.