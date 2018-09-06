To meet rising UK and European demand for increased capacity for high cube trailers, Giti Tire has increased the load index of its popular Giti GTL925 low profile tyres to 164 J.

Available in both 435/50R19.5 and 445/45R19.5, the development is targeted at new one and two axle configurations which operate at the highest possible load capacity while looking to reduce fuel consumption and noise, enhance payload and improve manoeuvrability of the vehicle.

The tyres are also increasingly being used on traditional three-axle semitrailers with a load capacity up to 9,000 kg per axle.

The lower diameter gives high cube trailer fleets the opportunity to maximise the inside loading volume of up to three meters height, while still respecting the total vehicle height of four meters allowed across Europe.

The GTL925 pattern features an extra wide shoulder for enhanced resistance to tearing, a seven rib tread pattern for regular wear across the tread and high mileage potential and optimised rolling resistance which achieves a B label rating citing good fuel economy.

Both sizes are M&S marked to indicate superior all-season traction and braking properties.

Tony McHugh, TBR Sales and Marketing Director UK at Giti Tire, said: “The GTL925 has gained a solid reputation for high reliability and excellent mileage performance from users across the UK and Europe for over the five years.

“The load capacity increase will be a very welcome development in this heavily demanding segment, where highly competitive pence-per-kilometre running costs are essential to control customer costs while ensuring operational profit.”