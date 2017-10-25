Giti Tire has added size 445/45R19.5 alongside the 435/50R19.5 in the Giti GTL925 pattern, as the company completes its wide base range in the growing volume transport segment.

The new size offers a lower diameter which gives high cube trailer fleets the opportunity to maximise the inside loading volume of up to three meters height, while still respecting the total vehicle height of four meters allowed across Europe. Both tyres carry a load index of 160 and speed index J.

The 445/45R19.5 can use the same rim and be fitted to same axles as the 435/50R19.5.

The GTL925 pattern features an extra wide shoulder for enhanced resistance to tearing, a seven rib tread pattern for regular wear across the tread and high mileage potential and optimised rolling resistance which achieves a B label rating citing good fuel economy.

Both sizes are M&S marked to indicate superior all-season traction and braking properties.

Tony McHugh, TBR Sales and Marketing Director UK at Giti Tire, said: “Since it was introduced several years ago under the GT Radial name, the GTL925 has proven to be a very reliable and cost-effective tyre in this heavily demanding usage segment.

“The new size further increases the operational options for high cube trailer fleets as the operators look to maximise loads while simultaneously ensuring highly competitive pence-per-kilometre running costs, already we are seeing significant interest and orders throughout the UK and Europe.”