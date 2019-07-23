Giti launches next generation 3PMSF all-position urban-bus tyre

Giti Tire has launched its next generation, three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) certified, all-position urban-bus tyre – the Giti GAU867. Replacing the popular Giti GAU861 and Giti GT867 patterns, initial key sizes include 275/70R22.5, 295/80R22.5 and 11R22.5, all of which possess market standard load and speed indices. Designed for hard urban use, the Giti GAU867 utilises the manufacturer’s latest casing construction which enhances mileage and handling and carries exceptionally high retreadability properties, a key market stipulator due to a short original lifespan. Key developments also include rubber reinforced sidewalls that protect the tyre from curbing damage and abrasions, and deep sidewall wear indicators to show the correct time to rotate or demount the tyre.

A wide and robust tread pattern and advanced siping further reduces noise and improves passenger comfort against previous patterns. The Giti GAU867 has been certified to meet the EU 117-02 legal requirement for safe winter performances and is 3PMSF marked, a key customer and legal demand in city-bus markets throughout Europe. The Giti truck and bus portfolio is developed in conjunction with Giti Tire’s European Research & Development Centre in Hannover, Germany. Tony McHugh, TBR Sales and Marketing Director UK at Giti Tire, said: “Our original all-position urban-bus tyres built a substantial customer base thanks to their exceptionally good wear in both the tread and sidewall and their retreadability, the Giti GAU867 takes these benefits and amplifies them tenfold.”