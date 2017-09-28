Giti Secures First European OE Fitment With The Volkswagen Group

Giti Tire has confirmed its first European original equipment (OE) homologation fitment for its Giti brand with the Volkswagen Group. The GitiSynergyE1, in size 185/70 R14 88H, will be fitted to the Seat Ibiza. The cars are being produced in Martorell, Spain.

The GitiSynergyE1 features a new ECO high performance compound and ultra-curve profile. Designed to lower a vehicle’s CO2 footprint, the results are superior drive and braking performance on dry and wet roads.

Engineered in Germany, all track tests were undertaken at the company MIRA facility in the UK, Idiada in Spain and ATP in Germany, with thousands of miles completed on roads around the continent to fine tune each tyre’s performance credentials.

Stefan Fischer, Managing Director - Europe for Product Technology and R&D Centre Europe at Giti Tire, said: “We are proud on our first OE-fitment in Europe with the Volkswagen Group. This underlines our ambitions in the OE market and underlines the excellent work in the European R&D Centre of Giti Tire.”

“Giti Tire already supplies tires to the Volkswagen Group in US, Brazil, China, and now also in Europe. The fitment of the Seat Ibiza is the next step in the chapter of Giti Tire and a milestone in Europe,"said Martin Wells, Key Account Director OEM Europe for Giti Tire.

