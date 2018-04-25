Giti Tire will display over 30 patterns from its two core European brands at the inaugural Tire Cologne, covering both original and aftermarket equipment for passenger car, 4x4, light and heavy truck.

Situated at stand C050 D055, the passenger car section will exhibit Giti original equipment tyres, both Giti and GT Radial portfolios for summer and winter seasons, as well as a selection of carefully selected motorsport patterns from their internationally renowned competition collection.

In addition over five tyres will be on show from the Giti truck and bus offering, which will include at least one totally new product and a number of important size and load extensions.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our trade and industry partners to our show stand and having many fruitful discussions," said Sales and Marketing Director – Europe for Passenger Car and Light Truck (PCR) and Country Manager – UK for Giti Tire.