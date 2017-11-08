Having successfully undertaken a one vehicle trial since the start of the year, Stoke-on-Trent City Council’s refuse collection department has commenced the fitment of Giti GT867 across its fleet.

An urban all-position tyre with reinforced sidewalls, size 315/80R22.5 is now also utilised on its Dennis Eagle fleet across domestic waste on 4x2 and 6x2 and trade waste on 6x2 configurations.

Barry Machin, Workshop Operations Manager at Stoke-on-Trent City Council, said: “As a rule new urban tyres do not have a kerbing band, and we trialed several manufacturers but found we were scrapping tyres with three-quarter tread on them as the sidewall had perished.

“The GT867 has reinforced sidewalls on both sides of the tyre, so when the wear indicator shows the correct time we can simply rotate. This means the tyre has a second life, and due to the very rugged casing there is far more mileage used on the tread. Ultimately this means we are getting an excellent financial return. This is an exceptional tyre that has lasted far longer than anything we have used before.”