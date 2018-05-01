Giti Tire confirmed for inaugural FIA-Certified F3 Asian Championship

Giti Tire has been announced as Official Tyre Partner of the F3 Asian Championship, a new five-round, 15-race series Certified by the FIA.

For each event the manufacturer will provide all teams with two sets of GitiCompete GTR1 tyres, part of the company’s comprehensive range of competition racing tyres which are used in events around the world.

The Championship features a mix of professional and amateur drivers, competing in F3 cars that conform to the FIA Formula 3 regulations. Beginning at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit on July 13, the season concludes at the same venue on November 23.

The partnership marks a continuation of the successful six-year collaboration between Giti Tire and championship organizer Top Speed Shanghai Ltd., which began in 2013 with the Formula Masters China Series.

Phang Wai Yeen, Executive Director, International R&D Centers for Giti Tire, added: “Motorsports serves as the ultimate proving ground where extreme speeds, manoeuvres, hazard impacts and weather uncertainties push the tires further beyond design limits for valuable data and experiences.”

“Through all our global competition partnerships – from the 24-hour Nürburgring to Fun Cup UK to Australia’s Super Truck Nationals and more – all of the findings are fed into R&D which ultimately assists in making safer and better every day driving tyres for our customers,” concluded Stefan Fischer, Managing Director - Product Technology and OE at Giti Tire Europe.