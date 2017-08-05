Giti Tire extends evo track day partnership into 2017

Giti Tire has extended its track day partnership with leading performance car publication evo into 2017, with the GT Radial SportActive tyre remaining the key focus for all attendees and readers.

Throughout the year five track evenings will take place, with three at Rockingham Motor Speedway in May, August and September and two at Bedford Autodromein July and September.

Among a vast array of vintage classics, premium and exotic sports cars and modern day muscle machines, the company takes at least three high-performance cars on GT Radial SportActive tyres, such as the Honda Civic Type-R, Renault Clio Sport and BMW 340i, and asks the drivers for their feedback.

Brian McDermott, Sales and Marketing Director – Europe for Passenger Car and Light Truck (PCR) and Country Manager – UK for Giti Tire, added: “The feedback from both the publication and the drivers in 2016 was superb, so much so the decision to continue into 2017 was very easy.

“All those who attend an event or read evo are pure driving enthusiasts, and to receive praise for our tyres’ performance from drivers who demand excellent acceleration, braking and cornering has to be taken as high praise indeed. I know of at least two Nissan GTR drivers who now use them for track days.”