Giti Tire has extended its exclusive distribution agreement with Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS) for its GT Radial and Runway brands for a further four years. The new deal, which runs until 2022, will continue to cover the passenger car, 4x4 and light truck tyre segments.

The partnership, which will additionally celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2020, will see MTS continue to develop the GT Radial Performance Centres (GTPCs) dealer programme whilst concurrently promoting Runway across its larger independent network.



Chris Bloor, Executive Director – International Sales and Marketing for Giti Tire said: “Having this long-term commitment in place allows both companies to build on existing solid foundation and plan for future growth, despite the uncertain political and macro-economic times we live in.



“The agreement we have signed further cements our extensive history together and will be a firm platform for the future development of both brands in the UK, and this is thanks to the hugely professional operation Micheldever Tyre Services deliver.”



Duncan Wilkes, managing director of MTS, continued: “Micheldever is delighted to extend our long standing partnership with Giti into the next decade. Establishing a close and mutually supportive relationship over a long period brings stability to our staff and all our dealer partners, and the added confidence to continue to develop and sell the GT Radial and Runway brands.



“With the further investment coming from Giti in terms of new products and marketing promotion, Micheldever’s ability and drive to help tyre retailers succeed in a changing and challenging market means the future is bright for all of us.”



Brian McDermott, Country Manager UK for Giti Tire concluded: “The GTPC network has grown in considerable strength since we signed the last exclusive distribution agreement in terms of the number of outlets, geographical spread, the quality of dealerships and the sales mix they are achieving.



“The Runway brand has been a long established stalwart of consistent quality and reliability in a segment that has seen many brands come and go.

“This is all possible because the relationship between the staff of Giti and Micheldever is excellent and our aims and objectives are closely intertwined, the next four years will ultimately deliver further growth for every business on our journey.”