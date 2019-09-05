Giti Tire has secured its latest OE fitment with the Volkswagen Group, supplying the GitiSynergy in size 205/60R16 92H for the VW T-Cross.

The car is built for the European market on the MQB-A0 small car platform in Pamplona, Spain alongside the Seat Arona Compact Crossover and VW Polo, for which the tyre manufacturer already supplies OE in the same pattern.



Key attributes of the GitiSynergy include a high-performance ECO tread compound and the special contour design for low rolling resistance – as confirmed by the B grade on the EU Tyre Regulation label – as well as enhanced driving and braking characteristics on both wet and dry roads.

The tyre was designed by Giti Tire’s European Research & Development Centre in Hannover, with testing at the company’s MIRA facility in the UK as well as Germany and Spain.



Stefan Fischer, Managing Director - Product Technology at Giti Tire Europe, said: “Customer demand was at the forefront of the tyre’s development, where we had to meet the requirements of excellent mileage and low rolling resistance while delivering a sporty, enjoyable drive.



“As confirmed by the OE fitment we delivered across all areas, and we are delighted that our relationship with the Volkswagen Group continues to grow across many patterns and sizes. We will continue the hard work to ensure we keep surpassing all OE demands.”