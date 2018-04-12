Giti Tire goes European with Fun Cup UK

Giti Tire has extended its Official Tyre Partnership with the VW Fun Cup into a third season, with its fully livered GT Radial racing car also set to make its European debut.

Of the nine rounds scheduled for this year, two three-hour races will take place at Circuit Zandvoort in Holland, marking the first time the company has both supplied tyres and raced a car from the series outside the UK. The calendar also features three and four-hour races at Oulton Park, Anglesey, Snetterton, Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Donnington Park.

The car will be used to raise consumer awareness of the Giti and GT Radial brands through TV and with race spectators, while GT Radial will also benefit from a series of marketing activities throughout the GT Radial Performance Centre (GTPC) network with exclusive UK distributor, Micheldever Tyre Services.

All cars in the competition will run on Giti GTR2, which form part of a comprehensive range of competition racing tyres which are used in events around the world, with the proven technology findings adapted to further develop its everyday passenger car portfolios.

Brian McDermott, Sales and Marketing Director – Europe for Passenger Car and Light Truck (PCR) and Country Manager – UK for Giti Tire, added: “Our participation in the last two seasons has achieved astonishing results, with our MIRA team, journalists and GTPC dealers all getting behind the wheel and thoroughly enjoying the thrill of Fun Cup racing. Add to this the audience numbers, and the brand reach was impressive.

“It will be a real bonus to take the series abroad this year, where we will be able to increase the knowledge of the Giti and GT Radial brands to a whole new audience in the Netherlands.

“Rest assured we will continue our European motorsport programme not only in terms of its marketing possibilities, but the technical information it supplies to our research and developments facilities in Germany and throughout the world.”