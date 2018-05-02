Giti Tire has revealed its involvement in the British Truck Racing Championship 2018, both as sponsor of Team Oliver Racing and through their global competition truck tyre, the Giti Race-Tuned v1.

The announcement came on day one of the CV Show (April 24th) by which time two events had taken place at Brands Hatch and Pembrey. The team secured pole position and an exciting win in the very first race of the season and has already amassed a host of podium finishes and valuable Championship points.

Team Oliver Racing will be running two inhouse race prepared trucks throughout the series, with British and European Truck Racing Champion Stuart Oliver driving a bonneted VOLVO VNL and Martin Gibson, Manager EU Testing Centre & Motorsport UK for Giti Tire behind the wheel of a SCANIA P1100.

The season comprises a further seven races, including the famous Nürburgring 33rd ADAC Truck Grand Prix, which takes place in front of over 200,000 spectators on June 30th and July 1st.

The venture marks Giti Tire’s first involvement in truck racing in Europe and is part of the overall strategy to use extreme motorsport conditions to improve their everyday tyres through research and development.

Design features include unique outside and inside shoulders, two longitudinal grooves and advanced sipes shape, orientation and distribution, while the racing compound has a special polymer for better grip, distinct functional resin for better handling and CB/silica blending for increased tear resistance.



Tony McHugh, TBR Sales and Marketing Director UK at Giti Tire, said: “I said it was no exaggeration to state that we were extremely excited by our seventh application, and it is easy to see why.

“The launch of the partnership with Team Oliver Racing and the introduction of the Giti Race-Tuned v1 into European competition will take the business and our credibility to a whole new dimension, not just in terms of the R&D learnings but proving our tyre build credentials to a massive, devoted audience.”