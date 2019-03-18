Giti Tire rides again at VW Fun Cup 2019

Following another successful season in which the team secured its first podium finish by taking third place at Holland’s Circuit Zandvoort, Giti Tire is to continue its close involvement in the VW Fun Cup.

It will mark the fourth year that the company maintains its position as Official Tyre Partner, and which the fully livered GT Radial car will play a key role.

There are eight endurance races scheduled for 2019, lasting from three to eight hours with two to four drivers. The season starts at Brands Hatch on March 23rdfollowed by Oulton Park Island, Croft, Zandvoort, Anglesey and Silverstone, before reaching its conclusion at the Oulton Park International event on October 12th.

The car will be used to raise consumer awareness of the Giti and GT Radial brands through TV and with race spectators, while GT Radial will also benefit from a series of marketing activities throughout the GT Radial Performance Centre (GTPC) network with exclusive UK distributor, Micheldever Tyre Services.

All cars in the competition will continue to run on Giti GTR2 tyres, which form part of a comprehensive range of competition racing tyres which are used in events around the world, with the proven technology findings adapted to further develop its everyday passenger car portfolios.

Brian McDermott,Country Manager – UK for Giti Tire, said: “The VW Fun Cup continues to deliver maximum return-on-investment, not just from relationship building and marketing perspectives but also the technological learnings we can feed into our European R&D Centre in Hannover, Germany.”

The Fun Cup endurance championship was launched in the UK in 2002, with the clearly defined objective of providing cost-effective, close, exciting racing.

With a grid regularly topping 30, the cars are identical, race designed, single-seaters with a super-strong space frame chassis based on the Volkswagen Beetle. They are powered by an 1800cc, 130 bhp VW/Audi petrol engine with a Sadev sequential gearbox as well as race brakes and fully adjustable suspension.